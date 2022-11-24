O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $855.00 at Citigroup

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $770.00 to $855.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $819.33.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $850.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $762.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $699.05. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $855.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total value of $2,126,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,994.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,327 shares of company stock valued at $20,161,843. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,579,000 after purchasing an additional 536,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,144,000 after purchasing an additional 422,371 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $194,291,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

