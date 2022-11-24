Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.73. 27,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,154,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oscar Health to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Oscar Health Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $978.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.12 million. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 11,729 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $58,175.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Oscar Health by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Oscar Health by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.