Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) Stake Boosted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 229.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 203,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 141,943 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 84.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 37,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 252,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 53,898 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF alerts:

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Price Performance

PSFF opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.