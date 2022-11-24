Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 264.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:PTLC opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.62.

