PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PD. Cowen decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.12.

PagerDuty Stock Up 4.0 %

PagerDuty stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.79. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.07. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $31,925.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 427,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,028,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 418,408 shares in the company, valued at $10,497,856.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $31,925.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 427,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,028,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,689 shares of company stock valued at $890,298 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in PagerDuty by 80.4% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in PagerDuty by 7.3% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. EVR Research LP purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the third quarter worth approximately $3,922,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in PagerDuty by 13.5% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 205,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 24,478 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in PagerDuty by 14.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 42,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

