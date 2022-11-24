Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives $24.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Par Pacific from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Par Pacific Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE:PARR opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Par Pacific

In other Par Pacific news, General Counsel Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 2,158 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $50,432.46. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,858 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $922,982.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,849,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,266,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,599,000 after purchasing an additional 524,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,207,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 94,257 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

