Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) rose 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.15 and last traded at $28.90. Approximately 37,509 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,145,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 57.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Peabody Energy by 96.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,585,781 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,337,844 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $281,406,000 after buying an additional 397,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,629,559 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $189,365,000 after buying an additional 93,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,786,790 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $168,447,000 after buying an additional 672,358 shares during the period. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,870,384 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $71,243,000 after buying an additional 419,015 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

