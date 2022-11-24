Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.36.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $47.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 116.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177,503 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,850,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,575,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,041,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 79.5% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,044 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

