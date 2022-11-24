PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report issued on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PMT. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -127.89%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, CEO David Spector purchased 20,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $274,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,589.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. 69.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

