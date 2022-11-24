Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

PEN has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Penumbra from $200.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Penumbra from $163.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.45.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of PEN opened at $196.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $114.86 and a 12 month high of $290.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total transaction of $289,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,711,837.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,924 shares of company stock worth $1,620,945. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at $289,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at $6,427,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 9.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 200,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,106,000 after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Penumbra by 33.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,927,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Further Reading

