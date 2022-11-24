Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $47,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 325.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $3,453,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $3,453,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $815,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,737.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 393,304 shares of company stock worth $21,954,778. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare Trading Up 4.0 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.84.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $46.79 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $205.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average is $55.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

