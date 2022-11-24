Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,409 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

