Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 44.7% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 68.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Paychex stock opened at $123.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.46. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

