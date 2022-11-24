Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $224,000 Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,305 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,846,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,892 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $197.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.87. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $285.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.57.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

