Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $242,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 9.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,955,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,591,000 after buying an additional 333,293 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in Truist Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 155,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 13.3% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 8,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 138,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 30,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.09.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average of $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

