Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $250,000 Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,508.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,525.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,467.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,776.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.