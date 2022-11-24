Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in ASML by 7.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 3.8% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 26.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 17.4% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $603.85 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $832.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.1393 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($663.27) to €700.00 ($714.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($746.94) to €745.00 ($760.20) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.46.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

