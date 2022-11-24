Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.00.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $232.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.20. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $175.08 and a 1-year high of $241.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,574 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,698. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

