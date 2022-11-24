Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes $218,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock opened at $149.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.31. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.61.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.79%.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $135.08.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

