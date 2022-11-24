PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 23,135 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of PerkinElmer worth $27,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 27,482 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PKI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.44.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PKI opened at $137.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

