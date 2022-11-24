Pets at Home Group Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 4.50 (LON:PETS)

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Pets at Home Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON PETS opened at GBX 287.20 ($3.40) on Thursday. Pets at Home Group has a one year low of GBX 254.80 ($3.01) and a one year high of GBX 493.60 ($5.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 1,193.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 288.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 306.74.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PETS shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 470 ($5.56) to GBX 370 ($4.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pets at Home Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 358.75 ($4.24).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.