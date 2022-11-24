Philippa (Pippa) Morgan Sells 5,000 Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.02, for a total transaction of C$255,110.50.

Aritzia Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$51.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.32. The company has a market cap of C$5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.33. Aritzia Inc. has a 52 week low of C$31.67 and a 52 week high of C$60.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.80.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$525.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$452.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aritzia Inc. will post 2.1300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Aritzia

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATZ. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aritzia from C$56.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

