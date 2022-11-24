Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,311,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,121 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $89,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,979,000 after acquiring an additional 55,118 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,636,000 after acquiring an additional 476,578 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,640,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,567,000 after acquiring an additional 454,341 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,890,000 after acquiring an additional 51,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $75.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.08. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $97.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.23.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

