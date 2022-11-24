Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pool by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.50.

Pool Trading Up 1.8 %

POOL stock opened at $332.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $572.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.24 and its 200 day moving average is $352.49.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.