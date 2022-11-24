Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) PT Lowered to C$38.50 at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities downgraded Power Co. of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Power Co. of Canada Trading Up 0.6 %

PWCDF opened at $25.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $35.27.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

