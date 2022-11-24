Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) shares rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.00 and last traded at $81.83. Approximately 535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 99,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.38.
PDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Precision Drilling to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 2.48.
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.
