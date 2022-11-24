Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Preferred Bank to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $81.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Preferred Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Preferred Bank by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Preferred Bank by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Preferred Bank by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.