Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Preferred Bank to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.
Preferred Bank Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $81.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Preferred Bank
Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.