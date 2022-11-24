Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CEO Sells $569,520.00 in Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Primerica Stock Performance

NYSE:PRI opened at $144.75 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $159.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.08. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair downgraded Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.40.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 123.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,645,000 after buying an additional 352,377 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 6.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,149,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,651,000 after purchasing an additional 241,400 shares during the last quarter. Philo Smith Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,114,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 24.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 650,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,357,000 after purchasing an additional 126,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1,115.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,969,000 after purchasing an additional 111,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.