PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Receives $45.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 53.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 824,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,840,000 after purchasing an additional 288,268 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the second quarter worth $2,820,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the second quarter worth $2,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter worth $1,172,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter worth $2,034,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Down 0.4 %

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PRCT opened at $45.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.00. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 10.56.

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.