Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Receives $71.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.46.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCOR. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

PCOR stock opened at $47.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 0.67. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $89.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $1,314,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,658,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,677,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Procore Technologies by 10.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procore Technologies by 39.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 48,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 13,718 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Procore Technologies by 44.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,683,000 after buying an additional 289,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Procore Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

