Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stake Boosted by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 40.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 208.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 43.5% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PLD opened at $115.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.39.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

