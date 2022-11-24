ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ProPhase Labs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut ProPhase Labs from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

ProPhase Labs Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.21. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of -0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPhase Labs

About ProPhase Labs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRPH. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.