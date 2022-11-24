ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ProPhase Labs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut ProPhase Labs from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
ProPhase Labs Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.21. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of -0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPhase Labs
About ProPhase Labs
ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProPhase Labs (PRPH)
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.