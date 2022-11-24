Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Mizuho

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PEG. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.08.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $231,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 34.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $3,373,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

