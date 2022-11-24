Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 1st

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance
NYSE:PMO opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $15.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust
About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.