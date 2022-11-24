Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 1st

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance

NYSE:PMO opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

