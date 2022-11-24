Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $4.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

