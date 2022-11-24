Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Gambling.com Group Limited Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note issued on Sunday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Gambling.com Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%.

Gambling.com Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of GAMB stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $335.02 million, a P/E ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 1.54. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12.

Institutional Trading of Gambling.com Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

