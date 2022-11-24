Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 20th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.07 billion.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ATD. National Bankshares upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$66.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.54.

ATD stock opened at C$60.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.43 billion and a PE ratio of 17.03. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$45.23 and a 1 year high of C$63.48.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.