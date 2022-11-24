Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Cut by Analyst

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for APA in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $8.20 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on APA from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.39.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.45. APA has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of APA by 52.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in APA by 88.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 89,150 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in APA by 3,836.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 674,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,557,000 after buying an additional 657,849 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 1,802.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in APA during the first quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

