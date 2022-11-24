Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,496 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.63% of Quanta Services worth $112,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.33.

NYSE PWR opened at $146.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.68. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $151.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

