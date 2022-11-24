R. F. Lafferty Cuts Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Price Target to $9.00

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by R. F. Lafferty from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Arbe Robotics Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ ARBE opened at $4.15 on Monday. Arbe Robotics has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $261.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Arbe Robotics by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arbe Robotics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. 7.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.