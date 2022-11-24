Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Stake Boosted by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,394 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 79.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,220,000 after buying an additional 437,147 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth approximately $40,466,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth approximately $29,271,000. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.7% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,252,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,564,000 after buying an additional 235,546 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth approximately $22,688,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $107.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day moving average of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.01. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $135.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.15. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.85.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

