RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives $49.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

RAPT has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $70,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $224,965 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 115.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 23.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $17.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $40.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.44.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

