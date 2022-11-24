Raymond James Boosts Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target to $37.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROAD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 88.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $87,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,175.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $1,422,760.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,731 shares in the company, valued at $830,684.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $87,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,091 shares in the company, valued at $625,175.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Construction Partners by 38.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Construction Partners by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 70,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 553,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 46,385 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

