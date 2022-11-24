Raymond James Boosts Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $165.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.00.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $349.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,209 shares of company stock worth $9,708,325 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $782,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 58.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 18,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 47.6% during the third quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

