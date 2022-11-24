Raymond James Lowers WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Price Target to $15.00

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WHF. B. Riley began coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of WHF stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $315.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.29. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36.

In related news, Director John Bolduc acquired 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,401. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 390,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $785,000. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

