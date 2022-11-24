Raymond James Trims Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Target Price to $11.00

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $11.50 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BBDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Barings BDC from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Barings BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Shares of BBDC opened at $9.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $992.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.48. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $11.28.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings BDC

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 331.03%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter worth $9,301,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 80.1% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,371,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after buying an additional 1,054,657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 7,294.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 705,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after buying an additional 696,434 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 5,180.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 638,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 626,497 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 13.1% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,321,000 after buying an additional 619,503 shares during the period. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barings BDC

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.