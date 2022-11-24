RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $250.25 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth $277,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 22.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,462.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 30,720 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

