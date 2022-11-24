REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RGNX. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut REGENXBIO from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.43.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $22.56 on Monday. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $976.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.20). REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $72,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the third quarter worth about $80,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.