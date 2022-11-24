Rehan Jaffer Buys 100,000 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $2,227,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,764,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rehan Jaffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Rehan Jaffer bought 50,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,089,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Rehan Jaffer bought 100,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,298,000.00.

Shares of SIX opened at $22.31 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 2.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

