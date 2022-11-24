Renée Laflamme Sells 5,000 Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.55, for a total transaction of C$362,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$768,084.73.

iA Financial Price Performance

iA Financial stock opened at C$73.72 on Thursday. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of C$58.70 and a 12-month high of C$85.25. The stock has a market cap of C$7.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$73.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$68.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IAG shares. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.